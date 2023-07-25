(The Center Square) – A majority of Ohioans from both parties and independents are against a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult to change the state’s constitution.
A new USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll of likely voters shows 57% do not support Issue One in the upcoming Aug. 8 special election.
Issue One, a constitutional amendment, would change how Ohio citizens can change their constitution, raising the vote approval needed for passage to 60%. Currently, a 50%-plus-one majority is needed to pass an amendment. Issue One needs only a 50%-plus-one majority to pass.
Issue One would also require any petition filed for an amendment be signed by at least 5% of each county's electors based on the county's total vote during the last gubernatorial election. Currently, a petition needs 5% from 44 of the state’s 88 counties.
The telephone poll of 500 likely voters also showed 17% undecided, while 26% support changing how the state’s constitution can be amended.
“Issue One would shred our constitution, letting a minority of the people speak for a majority of us. That’s not who we are as a people and it’s not what democracy looks like. That’s why Ohioans are coming out in huge numbers against Issue One,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “If you want to retain your power over politicians, keep majority rule in Ohio, and hold on to your freedom to determine your own future, you should vote no on Issue One.”
The poll also showed 41% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 41% of the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 are against Issue One.
Voting began July 11, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Early voting continues through Aug. 6 for the Aug. 8 special election the legislature set after the Republican-led effort passed a 60-vote threshold by only two votes in the House. Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a budget that included $15 million to cover the cost of the single-issue election.
That comes less than a year after lawmakers passed and DeWine signed a bill that banned special elections in the state.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Ohio Restaurant Association and the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association say the change is needed to stop amendments from passing based on short-lived public opinion.
The Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the Ohio Unity Coalition called the plan an attempt by lawmakers to give more power to “no” votes rather than “yes” votes.
Citizen-led groups pushing for abortion rights and legalized recreational marijuana each delivered signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose earlier this month to move a step closer to being on the November ballot.