(The Center Square) – A bill currently in the Ohio House would stop cities throughout the state from charging high penalties for late municipal income tax filings.
House Bill 105, which has had two hearings before the House Ways and Means Committee, would cap late filing penalties with a flat fee of $25 for each failure to file on time.
“I was first made aware of this issue by an Ohioan who was being charged late fees for not filing their municipal taxes, even though they didn’t owe the municipality anything,” said Rep. Jim Thomas, R-Jackson Township. “Under current law, taxpayers can be charged up to $150 in municipal income tax penalties. This fee does not account for the actual amount of tax owed, it only penalizes taxpayers for not filing, even if they owe little to no tax.”
The bill would also stop municipalities from sending any tax notice if the taxpayer has received an extension until after the taxes have been filed or the extension deadline has passed. If a notice is sent, the municipality would have to reimburse the taxpayer for the cost of the response.
Currently, municipalities or the Ohio Department of Taxation may send notice to a taxpayer regarding a late return even if the taxpayer has already filed for an extension.
“When taxpayers receive notice of a late return after filing for an extension, it can create unnecessary confusion,” Thomas said. “By making this change and putting a cap on late fees, we are protecting Ohioans and their families.”
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s analysis did not include how much counties and other government entities could lose with the proposed limit on penalties.
Both the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Council on State Taxation – a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that serves as an advisory committee to the Council of State Chambers of Commerce – have supported the bill in committee.