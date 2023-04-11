(The Center Square) – Two Ohio state senators believe the recent resignation of the interim superintendent of Public Instruction opens the door to an overhaul of the Ohio Department of Education.
Stephanie Siddens, interim superintendent for the past two years, leaves at a time when Republican leaders in the House and Senate have pushed since the end of last year to remove the majority of the power from the state board and superintendent.
Instead, a bill in both chambers, would create a cabinet-level education position with its leader coming from appointment by the governor.
That movement came after Democrats won control of the state school board in the November general election.
“I have nothing but respect for Interim Superintendent Siddens and appreciate her service as acting superintendent. It is clear however that the governing structure at the Ohio Department of Education does not work. The State Board of Education has had two years to hire a full-time leader and has failed," said Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin. "We are at a critical crossroads with far too many students falling through the cracks. I urge the General Assembly to move Senate Bill 1 for our children and our constituents. If we work together we can move Ohio forward.”
Senate Bill 1 has already passed the Senate and sits in the House Education Committee, where it’s had one hearing.
"Dr. Siddens did a good job and we wish her well,” said Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell. "This provides an opportunity for a new process and accountability that will be established under Senate Bill 1, which we need to pass immediately."
The proposal failed to pass at the end last year but was quickly reintroduced in the new General Assembly in January.
As previously reported by The Center Square, it passed the Senate 26-7 on a straight Republican party-line vote in early March. However, it is not part of the House Republican Caucus’ list of 12 priority bills it released at the beginning of the session.
The bill would rename the Ohio Department of Education to the Department of Education and Workforce. The state school board would still exist to deal with teacher licensing. Its power, and the power of the state superintendent would be transferred to the new department.
The plan received support from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, as well as several other business groups and the Ohio Association for Career-Technical Education and the Ohio Association of Career-Technical Superintendents.
The bill is opposed by the Ohio Federation of Teachers, the League of Women Voters and several local school boards.
Siddens announced on Twitter she informed the state board she accepted a position as deputy superintendent in the Upper Arlington City School District, outside of Columbus. Her tentative start date is July 1. The Upper Arlington Board of Education is expected to vote on her hiring today.