(The Center Square) – As Ohio voters cast ballots today for a May 2 primary, the state’s new voter ID law is also in effect.
Early voting began Wednesday but the new requirements passed in December and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t take effect until today. Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive earlier this year that required the new regulations to begin when early voting began Wednesday.
LaRose had said having two separate processes for the same election could potentially violate constitutional equal protection guarantees.
He said another option would be to ignore the changes for the May primary and make them effective for future elections, but he believes that would violate state law.
There are no statewide offices up for election this year, meaning the primary election deals with local races and local issues.
The November general election could have proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.
The new law requires voters to provide an Ohio or federally issued photo identification. Also, beginning Friday, the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles began providing state photo IDs free of cost to any Ohioan who would want one.
An Ohio driver’s license, state ID or interim ID issued by the DMV, along with a U.S. passport and U.S. military ID, are accepted. A former address on the identification is allowed, but the ID must be current.
Previously, voters could use a utility bill, bank statement, government check or another government document with a current address to be used as an ID for in-person voting. Those are no longer allowed.
The law also stopped early voting hours on the Monday before Election Day and reallocated those hours to days earlier in the month.