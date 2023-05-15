(The Center Square) – An Ohio requirement that stops students from being promoted out of the third grade if they fail to read on grade level is closer to being eliminated.
The bill would eliminate the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, beginning the next school year, and students would not have to reach a specific score on language arts assessments to move to the fourth grade.
The bill would also expand the situations when public and private schools must provide reading intervention services.
The program began in the 2013-14 school year, and according to the Ohio Department of Education, about 1% of third-graders did not meet the reading requirement to advance during the 2021-22 school year.
“This legislation is about supporting Ohio’s young students and preparing them for their future education and giving parents a voice in their child’s education,” said Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville. “We have seen a dip in educational benchmarks since the pandemic, so this legislation is a way to allow students to make up for the lost time by providing that additional support that some students may need.”
The bill, which could appear on the House calendar for a Wednesday vote, received support from teachers, administrators, and school board groups in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee.
“House Bill 117 would allow educators and parents to make decisions regarding student retention,” testified Jeff Wensing, vice president of the Ohio Education Association. “Elementary school teachers across the state often share their frustration about the amount of testing our students endure. Our members are also in strong opposition to using test scores to make high-stake decisions about students.”
Only Ohio Excels, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization created by leaders of the Ohio business community, provided opposition testimony in committee.
“Removing the retention component without ensuring that adequate resources, supports, interventions, transparency, and accountability are in place to support Ohio’s struggling readers will only lead to worse academic outcomes, something our children, families and state do not deserve and cannot afford,” Lisa Gray, president of Ohio Excels, testified.
HB117 would require the State Board of Education to set standards for teaching phonics and in-service training for teachers in five grades rather than the current three.