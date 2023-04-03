(The Center Square) – An industry group said a 40% drop in sports bets placed in February represents the “normal” for Ohio as gambling moves into the slower summer season.
The state’s overall handle slipped to nearly $640 million in February from $1.1 billion in January, the second-highest total in the nation that month during Ohio’s opening of legal betting.
The overall sports betting revenue fell more than 60% in February, coming in at nearly $83 million down from $209 million in January.
"After a historically huge first month, Ohio is on its way back down to Earth. Sports betting handle was down a little over 40% from January and revenue took a hit of 60%,” BetOhio analyst Dru James said. “A drop after a strong first month is not atypical for any market, and it is also common for all markets, no matter the age, to lose momentum from January to February. This combination is likely what led to such a large drop in Ohio this past month."
Betting handle fell in both mobile and retail areas but did climb 14.5% at kiosks with the number of kiosks increasing from 772 in January to 866 in February.
"Kiosk sports betting handle went up this month, though, and that is the result of 94 additional kiosks added across the state,” James said. “These additions were not enough to cushion the overall decline for the month, but their presence in the market will be something to keep an eye on in the future."
Another industry group, PlayOhio, called the February fall typical for sportsbooks and reported the February handle trailed only New York and New Jersey across the nation.
"Although a post-Super Bowl letdown is fairly common for sportsbooks, Ohio demonstrated its market strength with a strong February report. No one has ever questioned Ohioans' love for sports, but now we’re seeing – quite clearly – they also enjoy betting on them,” PlayOhio analyst Danny Cross said.
PlayOhio reported the state generated more than $29 million in taxes in the first two months of legal betting.