(The Center Square) – More than 300,000 votes were cast in the first week of early voting leading up to next week's special election that will determine if it becomes more difficult for Ohioans to change their constitution.
Nearly 250,000 absentee ballots have been sent to voters statewide since early voting began July 11. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that reflects a “dramatic” increase in voter activity over the August statewide primary election in 2022.
According to LaRose, nearly 124,000 absentee ballots have returned either by mail, by hand or placed in drop boxes. Also, 231,800 people have cast in-person votes.
Early in-person voting continues at boards of election around the state through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday voting is from 1-5 p.m.
Tuesday of next week is Election Day.
Ohio is one of 18 states that allows Saturday early voting and only one of six to allow Sunday voting.
Issue One, a constitutional amendment, would change how Ohio citizens can change their constitution, raising the vote approval needed for passage to 60%. Currently, a 50%-plus-one majority is needed to pass an amendment. Issue One needs only a 50%-plus-one majority to pass.
It would also require any petition filed for an amendment be signed by at least 5% of each county's electors based on the county's total vote during the last gubernatorial election. Currently, a petition needs 5% from 44 of the state’s 88 counties.
It is the only issue on the ballot.
As reported by The Center Square, a recent poll showed a majority of Ohioans from both parties and independents are against the proposed constitutional amendment.
A new USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll of likely voters shows 57% do not support Issue One.