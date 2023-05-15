(The Center Square) – Ohio is spending more than $23 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to bolster arts organizations around the state.
The American Rescue Plan Act money goes to 139 organizations in 35 counties with funding based on losses in revenue from 2019-20 and 2021 and the group’s operating budget. More than 400 groups applied for grants.
“Ohio’s arts communities are an integral part of why Ohio stands out as a great place to live and a great place to visit,” Gov. Mike Devine said in a news release. "These grants will help ensure that communities continue to have access to the programming and learning experiences Ohioans love.”
Four groups – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, the Ohio Historical Society in Columbus and the Cincinnati Museum Center – received the largest grants at $1.5 million each. The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park received $1.3 million.
The smallest grant went to ChamberFest in Cleveland, which received $376.
Groups can use the money to help pay salaries, excluding bonuses; recruiting employees; rehiring and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs.
Organizations eligible had to be a performing arts group that produces or presents performances in music, comedy, the performing arts or related fields or cultural arts museums with a primary purpose of exhibiting.
“Our vibrant arts scene is an essential part of who we are,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By supporting the work of our local arts organizations, we’re helping empower our creatives to succeed and showcasing Ohio as the heart of creativity.”
A total of $50 million is expected to be granted, with the second round of funding expected in the coming weeks.