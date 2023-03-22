(The Center Square) – Despite a report released earlier this month that showed Ohio’s tax rate is one of the highest in the country, Ohioans receive one of the best returns on those tax dollars.
A new, second report from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks the state among the top 10 for taxpayer return on investment after the company compared 29 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories – education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.
The report considers the different rates people are taxed in each state.
The new report ranks Ohio 14th in total taxes paid per capita and 26th in overall government services. That helps lead to an overall ranking of ninth in taxpayer return on investment.
In terms of government services, the state’s best ranking was 17th in safety. It also ranked 19th in infrastructure and pollution. It ranked 35th in education, 30th in heath and 28th in the economy.
"Ohio has the ninth best taxpayer ROI. This is because it manages to provide average quality government services while imposing fairly low taxes,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “Its residents pay less than $4,000 in taxes annually and benefit from good infrastructure and living in safe communities. Plus, the state is able to offer school programs such as education savings accounts, school vouchers or tax credit scholarship programs."
The previous report, though, ranked Ohio as one of the states with the highest tax rates.
The report compared state and local taxes in the 50 states and the District of Columbia to national medians. Ohio ranked 45th overall.