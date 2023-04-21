(The Center Square) – Ohio pushed its job total passed prepandemic levels for the first time, according to unemployment figures released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The report showed the state picked up 9,500 private-sector jobs for a total of 4.8 million, pushing the number above figures from February 2020. Also, Ohio’s March unemployment rate of 3.8% is below the prepandemic rate of 4.6%. However, the labor force participation rate of 63.5% is below the rate from February 2020.
“These gains, and an uptick in the labor force participation rate, indicate that Ohioans looking for work are finding jobs and mirror trends we have seen in the national job market,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute.
Ohio remains a little more than 24,000 jobs below the total prepandemic job level, with the shortfall coming in state and local public jobs.
“This is a story about pay. Public officials need to boost pay to rehire the teachers and other critical public servants our families and communities rely on,” said Michael Shields, senior researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. “And in the private sector, it’s leisure and hospitality jobs – among the state’s lowest paid, where tipped work and erratic schedules predominate – that employers are failing to rehire. The solution here is clear: to fully recover the number of jobs, it’s time to get serious about improving job quality.”
The jobs report comes at a time when several committees in the Ohio House have begun debated provisions of the proposed General Fund budget for the next two years.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a goal to develop large, shovel-ready sites to lure economic development to each area of the state by creating the All Ohio Future Fund, a one-time investment of $2.5 billion to prepare infrastructure of large economic development sites.
He is also calling for the repeal of sales tax on diapers and other infant supplies, along with a $2,500 per child tax deduction. And it includes increasing availability to school vouchers, along with fully funding the state’s education funding formula.
“It has taken three long years for the number of employed Ohioans to surpass the pre-pandemic level, but Ohio still faces challenges. To ensure Ohio maintains this level of job growth, policymakers must strengthen Ohio’s education system use Ohio’s budget surplus to reduce taxes on Ohio’s families and businesses,” Hederman said. “With the pandemic job losses behind us, Ohio needs to use this budget cycle to create new opportunities to keep Ohioans working and helping businesses flourish.”