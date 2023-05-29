(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers are making another attempt to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
While a group continues to gather signatures, hoping to put recreational marijuana use on the ballot in November, Reps. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, introduced legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.
Similar bipartisan legislation began with two bills in the last General Assembly session that never received a vote.
“It’s time for Ohio to act on this before we fall too much further behind our neighbors,” Weinstein said. “Adult-use is good for our economy, good for our justice system, and the right thing to do. Ohioans are ready to legalize cannabis, and I am proud to offer this bipartisan bill to get it done.”
The Ohio Adult Use Act would let marijuana be cultivated, bought and possessed by Ohioans over the age of 21. It also would expunge conviction records for previous cultivation and possession offenses.
The bill would also extend Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program to regulate non-medical growing, processing, sale and adult-use, being renamed the Division of Marijuana Control.
“Through the expansion of Ohio’s successful Medical Marijuana program to all Ohioans, we will not only be building upon best practices from around the country but utilizing the lessons learned here in Ohio,” Callender said. “With the nation increasingly heading towards the de-scheduling of cannabis products at the federal level, Ohio has an opportunity to get ahead of the curve in developing its cannabis industry.”
Tax revenue would be earmarked for K-12 schools, communities that have dispensaries, fighting drug abuse and the General Fund.
As of this spring, 22 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use marijuana.
House Bill 168 has yet to be assigned to a committee.