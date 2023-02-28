(The Center Square) – An Ohio congressman, and physician, wants more answers from the U.S. Department of Defense’s vaccine policies and its medical decisions.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, co-chairs the Republican Doctors Caucus and took issue with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s short response to several questions the caucus posed about the military “leading the way” in data-driven vaccine policies and medical decisions.
“From your response, it is clear that [our] letter was not carefully reviewed nor were the questions carefully considered,” Wenstrup said in a follow-up letter. “I sent this letter to you in good faith, with the belief that those within the Department of Defense, particularly those with an interest in military medicine and the health and wellbeing of our warfighters, would want to consider ways to incorporate a data-driven approach to a relatively novel medical immunity innovation: the mRNA vaccines, as well as evaluate well-established science: infection-acquired immunity."
The caucus’ original letter, which contained 20 signatures from members of Congress, was sent Aug. 20, but Austin did not respond until late January.
Wenstrup, also an Iraqi War veteran and a combat surgeon, recently retired from the U.S. Army Reserve, called Austin’s responses disappointing and sent back the original letter.
“I am tremendously disappointed to receive nothing more than a four-sentence response to our letter that answers exactly none of the questions asked," he said. "Instead, the response simply states something members of Congress already know – that Congress directed you to rescind the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for members of the armed forces.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, military leaders were expected to testify today before the Military Personnel Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee about the impact of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on DOD employees and military service members.