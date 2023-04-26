(The Center Square) – A report from the state auditor's office said an Ohio statewide radio network and database used by first responders could run out of money if changes, and the people who run it, lack financial insight.
The report said the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System would need to change its fee structure or receive legislative intervention. Otherwise, the expenses will outpace the user fees collected to run it within the next five years.
And according to the report, network administrators "lack insight into the financial impact of potential new users in coming years."
State Auditor Keith Faber said the need for the service requires the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to develop a better understanding of costs and potential maintenance.
"This is an important communications network that police, firefighters and other public servants rely on," Faber said. "It's imperative for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to get a better handle on the future costs of maintain this system."
The Ohio Department of Administrative Services asked for a performance audit.
MARCS offers Ohio first responders and public safety providers state-of-the-art wireless digital communications. It uses mobile voice, computer-aided dispatch and mobile data components. About 2,200 users subscribe to the growing system.
The costs are $25 per month for radios, $50 per month for control radios and a $343 application service.
The General Assembly reduced the costs for local governments for FY 2023, which ends in June, with an appropriation.
Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in his budget for the state to provide the service and eliminate fees paid by users.
"MARCS administrators have indicated that the current system should remain viable for several years and can handle a large increase in user base over time," auditors wrote. "However, due to the potential impact of providing MARCS services for free to all governmental users, MARCS administrators and the General Assembly should further consider the implications of a sudden increase in demand that may occur if the budget proposal is approved."
Auditors also recommended administrators develop a formal policy to handle delinquent accounts. The report showed administrators had yet to pursue payments from users who failed to pay, and nearly 22% of accounts representing $1.2 million were months past due.
Auditors found about 400 users had fees past due by 60 or more days.
"If you are receiving a service, you should be paying your bills, and in a timely manner," Faber said.