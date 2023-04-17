(The Center Square) – Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage in Ohio received approval Monday to start collecting signatures for their petition.
However, supporters of the measure say they don’t expect voters to decide that this year.
The Ohio Ballot Board unanimously agreed that the initiative contained just a single constitutional amendment. That decision comes less than two weeks after the state’s attorney general’s office accepted the petition.
The board’s action clears the way to start circulating the petition proposing a staged minimum wage hike petition across the state. Maricela Guiterrez, co-organizing director of One Fair Wage, told The Center Square the grassroots group is working on getting the petitions printed as quickly as possible.
Under Ohio law, petitioners must secure at least 413,487 signatures from qualified electors. That equals 10% of the vote total in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Signatures must be from half, or more, of the state’s 88 counties. In those 44 counties, they must get eligible signatures equaling at least 5% of the gubernatorial vote total from that county.
To qualify for the ballot, supporters must submit their petitions to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office no later than 125 days before the election. That would mean an amendment going on this year’s ballot must be turned in by early July.
Guiterrez said that’s “way too close” to try to get the measure before voters this year and the goal is to get it on the ballot next year. Next year’s election will include the presidential race and a U.S. Senate seat.
The movement in Ohio comes after One Fair Wage started working on a similar measure in Michigan. Thousands of low-wage Ohio workers reached out to the group and expressed interest, she said.
“They wanted to see something similar happen in Ohio, so that’s why we decided to pursue this,” Guiterrez said. “It also is a battleground state, and so that also was part of the decision-making process as well.”
The minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 per hour.
If approved, the amendment would raise the minimum wage in Ohio starting on Jan. 1, 2025. It would then increase by a uniform amount for the following three years until it reaches $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2028. Subsequently, minimum wage increases would be tied to inflation rates based on the consumer price index.
The measure also offers a different scale for businesses employing tipped workers. Those workers would begin receiving the full minimum wage, plus tips, starting in 2029.
LaRose, who chairs the Ohio Ballot Board, said during the meeting that its decision was not a judgment on the proposal’s subject matter, only that it meets the requirements to proceed.
“The beauty of a proposal to amend the constitution is that it will be up to the people of Ohio to debate that if it were to make the ballot and make their decision,” he said. “We’ve got 8 million registered voters in the state of Ohio that would have the opportunity to weigh in on this.”