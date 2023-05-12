(The Center Square) – The Ohio Ballot Board plans to meet next week to officially set ballot language for a possible constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult for citizens to change the state's constitution.
In the meantime, several business groups voiced their support of the potential amendment, while a coalition of Black organizations is mobilizing against the proposal with an Aug. 8 election less than three months away.
The board will meet Thursday to develop the language for an Aug. 8 special election on a proposed amendment requiring a 60% vote of the people to pass constitutional amendments in the state. Currently, amendments pass with a 50%-plus-one majority.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Ohio Restaurant Association and the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association say the change is needed to stop amendments from passing based on short-lived public opinion.
“Ohio’s Constitution is the bedrock of our system of government and should not be subject to changes based on fleeting public opinion. For far too long, the Ohio Constitution has been an easy target for those seeking to enact anti-business policies or further narrow special interest initiatives outside of the traditional legislative process,” the groups said in a joint statement.
The organizations pointed toward a potential citizen vote to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15. However, a vote to enshrine the right to an abortion in Ohio’s constitution could also come in November.
Republican Ohio House members added an amendment to the 60% resolution earlier this week that creates the Aug. 8 special election, before votes in November could occur. That special election is expected to cost taxpayers $20 million.
“The Ohio Chamber Board voted today to take no position on the November election’s reproductive rights issue,” Ohio Chamber President Steve Stivers said. “The Ohio Chamber is a business association and takes positions on business issues, not social issues. While we support protecting our constitution in August, this has everything to do with subjects like minimum wage, employment at-will and other business issues.”
The Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the Ohio Unity Coalition called the passed an attempt by lawmakers to give more power to “no” votes rather than “yes” votes. The groups plan a “Protect One Person One Vote Campaign” throughout the state.
The group, in a news release, said it believes passage by the General Assembly was an attempt to silence black voices.
"This legislative maneuver is the ultimate power grab. It changes the rules for amending the Ohio Constitution and robs us of our democratic right to ‘one person, one vote,’ “retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ronald Adrine said. “This change means that a simple majority of us will no longer be able to express our will on the most important issues facing the electorate."