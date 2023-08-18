(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to send nearly $54 million in federal funding to nearly 300 community learning centers in high-poverty areas with low-performing schools.
Officials expect The 21st Century Community Learning Centers to provide quality after-school and summer programs, which are part of the state’s plan to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.
“We are committed to making sure Ohio’s students have more opportunities to learn,” DeWine said. “These community partnerships are critical to providing students with strong after-school and summer programming that will help them thrive.”
The $53.9 million will go to 299 grantees for fiscal year 2024. The list includes 140 new recipients, and priority went to programs that deal with students in rural areas.
Also, 157 continuation funding totaling $25.7 million was awarded.
The programs must:
· Provide opportunities for academic enrichment to assist students in meeting the state academic standards.
· Offer students access to a broad array of additional services, such as those that focus on youth development, social-emotional learning, civic engagement and nutritional and physical health.
· Offer adult family members of program participants opportunities for educational development and engagement in their children’s education.
All programs must be implemented using a partnership that includes at least one school and one community organization with a record of success in designing and implementing before-school, after-school, summer learning or expanded learning time activities.
“The 21st Century Community Learning Center grantees and their partners offer students opportunities outside of school to engage in high-quality enrichment activities that foster and support academic achievement and overall well-being,” Chris Woolard, interim state superintendent of public instruction, said.