(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers have a plan they say will combat recent increases in property taxes across the state.
Reps. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, want the General Assembly to move quickly on the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act.
“Clermont County property rates are scheduled to go up 43% based on a decision from the tax commissioners office,” Bird said. “The General Assembly needs to act quickly with this legislation in order to protect homeowners around the state.”
The bill would apply to the 2023 tax season if passed and signed into law.
The proposed legislation, which is waiting on a bill number and committee assignment in the House, would change tax commissioners' procedures when conducting property tax sales assessment ratio studies to create property valuations.
Commissioners would have to work with local elected officials and weigh the past three years of a county’s property values to determine a property tax.
Both representatives said the proposal comes after recently high property valuations in several counties across the state.
“This legislation will provide peace of mind to those who have concerns about paying for basic necessities, such as groceries, as a result of property tax increases,” Hall said.