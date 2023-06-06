(The Center Square) – Ohio’s foreclosure rate and business startup activity help led to one of the worst economies in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia over 28 key economic performance and strength metrics, ranging from GDP growth, startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries.
Ohio ranked 37th with the 15th worst state economy in the country, with a total score of 37.59.
“Its low foreclosure rate and startup activity are amongst the state’s weakest areas. The state’s rank was also influenced by the large amount of unfunded public pension plans per capita, which currently stands at $36,403,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The total labor force has increased by less than 1% in the past year, which contributed to Ohio’s low ranking."
The Buckeye State ranked next to last in startup activity, which WalletHub defined as the rate of newly established firms. Only West Virginia’s startup activity was worse.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said last month the state’s new business filings in April fell nearly 5% compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of a decrease. However, new business filings for the year remain ahead of the same time in 2022.
Those filings, though, do not mean new businesses began operations.
“The primary role of state and local officials is to develop a favorable environment for businesses to operate and employees to live and work,” said Janet Harrarh, with Northern Kentucky University. “Each community should develop a comprehensive approach that takes into consideration a region’s unique strengths and weaknesses with a primary focus on those public goods and services that only the government can effectively deliver.
Ohio’s foreclosure rate, according to the report, stands at 0.0367%, which is the sixth highest in the country.
Washington ranked as the state with the best economy, followed by Utah, Massachusetts, Colorado and California. The worst included West Virginia, Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi and Hawaii.