(The Center Square) – Ohio is moving further from academic requirements and closer to skills needed to fill vacant state jobs.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order that continues the state’s plan of skilled-based hiring practices with three new regulations, including recruiting, a review and policy enhancement.
"The state of Ohio has been at the forefront of recognizing the importance of hiring a diverse workforce based upon the skills they bring to an employer," DeWine said. "Today's executive order furthers Ohio's nationwide-leading work with unique initiatives to further our efforts to recruit the best talent regardless of academic degree."
According to Best Colleges, Maryland became the first state to drop degree requirements for all government jobs. Other states, like Ohio, have continued to reduce the requirement for most jobs. The others include Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Alaska, North Carolina and New Jersey.
Most states, Best Colleges said, began the practice to help with hiring issues. Ohio, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, decided to marry policy with a growing emphasis on career tech and to allow employers to make better decisions.
“Focusing on skills and abilities rather than degrees allows employers to prioritize what really matters for job performance,” said Husted, also the director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “By shifting the emphasis to specific skills and competencies relevant to the role, employers can identify candidates who possess the necessary capabilities, regardless of their educational background.”
DeWine’s order mandates the Ohio Department of Administrative Services pick a coordinator to work with career-tech education programs to identify and recruit graduates for available positions in the state.
The department must also review all classifications where a degree is required by law and see which rules could be amended. And it will formalize and enhance its policy regarding skill-based hiring.
Administrative Services has 180 days to provide a report to DeWine.