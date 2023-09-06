(The Center Square) – An Ohio medical marijuana organization agrees with the Biden administration’s recommendation to reclassify cannabis under the Controlled Substance Act.
Late last month, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended reclassifying marijuana as a lower-risk drug.
Currently, marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug, which means the government believes it has no accepted medical use. Thirty-eight states passed laws allowing medical cannabis use.
Other Schedule 1 drugs include heroin and LSD.
HHS wants marijuana to become a Schedule III drug, a group of drugs with moderate to low potential for physical or psychological abuse.
The Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association agrees with the HHS recommendation, saying it recognizes a change to the stigma associated with cannabis.
“The OMCIA applauds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ historic recommendation to reschedule cannabis,” said Matt Close, executive director of Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association. ”Thirty-eight states, three territories and the District of Columbia have embraced the medicinal benefits of cannabis for patients suffering from an ever-growing list of chronic conditions."
HHS’ recommendation came after nearly a year-long federal review. The final decision on reclassification comes from the Drug Enforcement Agency.
In November, Ohio voters will decide on a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.
The proposal would legalize the growing, manufacturing and sale of marijuana for recreational use for those 21 and older. It would also add a 10% tax on the sale and limit the number of plants per person to 12.
If passed by a simple majority of voters, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
In Ohio, approved medical marijuana conditions are Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, Huntington’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, Spasticity, spinal cord disease or injury, terminal illness, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury and ulcerative colitis.
Arthritis, chronic migraines and complex region pain syndrome are also covered by chronic pain.