(The Center Square) – More than 350 Ohio employers received the green light for funding to create opportunities for current or prospective workers to improve their skill levels.
The 367 total employers are expected to provide opportunities for 4,297 tech-focused credentials from the 20th round of funding provided by the state’s TechCred program.
The current application program continues through the end of July.
“Ohio’s economy is growing, and we need to build a skilled workforce to sustain that growth,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Having a program like TechCred is very popular with Ohio employers who are using it to help upskill or reskill their workforce so they can continue to grow.”
The program helps businesses address workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Companies of all sizes from any industry are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year.
Some top industries awarded during the currently released round include manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and educational services.
The recently signed state operating budget includes $50 million over the next two years in the program.
“One of the most important investments business owners can make is in the people who drive their success,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Businesses both large and small, all across the state, are taking advantage of the TechCred program because they know it is one of the smartest ways to expand their employees’ skills and remain innovative.”
Employers sponsor current or potential employees to complete a credential program. When the program is complete and a certificate is earned, the employer submits an invoice to the state for reimbursement.
“The fact that this is the 20th application period is a testament to the success of the TechCred program and its vital importance to our state economy,” Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “This is one of the most successful workforce training programs I’ve seen in all my years in state government.”