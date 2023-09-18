(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to offer grants and consider job creation tax cuts for a company that wants to build air taxis and says it will create 2,000 jobs at the Dayton International Airport.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday morning Joby Aviation Inc. plans to build an electric air taxi manufacturing facility in the Miami Valley to build, test and fly all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxis to be used by commercial passengers.
"Ohio’s legacy in aviation leadership begins with the Wright Brothers and continues now with Joby Aviation, as they launch a new era in advanced aviation manufacturing and aerial mobility in Dayton,” DeWine said in a statement. “The aircraft that will roll off Joby Ohio’s production lines will redefine urban transportation and contribute to a transformational change in the way people and goods travel.”
Joby, a California-based company, says the taxis will be designed to hold a pilot and four passengers and reach up to 200 mph over a 100-mile range. It plans to use the taxis as part of aerial ridesharing networks in cities worldwide.
DeWine said the Ohio Department of Development Tax Credit Authority plans to consider a job creation tax credit for Joby with an estimated value of $93 million. Also, Jobs Ohio is considering a $110 grant and talent acquisition services to help the company attract talent.
Joby says it will invest at least $477.5 million at the 140-acre airport site and plans to produce up to 500 aircraft annually. Construction is expected to begin next year, with the facility coming online in 2025. The company believes its new payroll is expected to surpass $140 million.
"Ohio has a long, rich history in aviation, and we’re proud to bring the next chapter of that story to life in the place where it all started. As one of the top states in the country for aviation manufacturing and innovation, Ohio will play an important role in the future of our industry, and we’re looking forward to growing our team here,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, said.
The state hopes Joby’s investment will draw other advanced air mobility opportunities to Ohio, causing a ripple effect that could lead to an overall $13 billion economic impact statewide and the creation of 15,000 new Ohio jobs by 2045.
“Today’s announcement didn’t come about by chance. It was earned through 20 years of strategic planning in the Dayton region, leading us to be in the best possible position for a company like Joby to expand their operations from California to Ohio,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.