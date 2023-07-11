(The Center Square) – Ohio communities received another $500,000 in state disaster relief from four different storms that happened a year ago.
Four storms impacted several counties in the state in February, May, June and July 2022. The state is handing out reimbursement funds to local entities.
“The impact severe weather can have on a community cannot be overstated,” Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick said. “By Gov. DeWine authorizing these funds to be used, it allows us to provide much needed relief to these jurisdictions.”
Entities in Holmes, Knox, Noble, Richland and Tascarawas counties will share the most recent grants, with Jefferson Township in Tascarawas County receiving the largest share at $53,345.87.
Also, Frontier Power, a statewide utility provider, will receive $387,289 for repairs after a June 2022 windstorm.
The reimbursement program can be used when storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.
DeWine's authorization in November to allow the use of the fund allowed the Ohio EMA to request funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.