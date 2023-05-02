(The Center Square) – Ohio’s sports betting handle recovered in March from a significant dip in February, and the increase was more than most other states, according to figures released by the Ohio Lottery Association.
The 15.4% increase comes following February’s 60% drop from January when legal sports betting began in the state. Gaming analysts from BetOhio expected a resurgence in March.
"While many U.S. markets saw month-to-month increases across the board as well, Ohio's sportsbooks experienced elevated gains due to the volatility of a new market,” said Dru James, BetOhio analyst. “Typically, February-to-March increases for markets of a similar size were between 10-12%. By this time next year, Ohio will likely have stabilized, and there will be slightly smaller changes in the first quarter."
The increase led to an overall handle of $738 million, with the most significant jump of 42.2% at kiosks. The number of kiosks grew from 866 in February to 940 in March.
Retail sportsbook wagers grew by more than $4 million in March, while mobile betting was up by more than 15%.
"As predicted, March was a month of recovery after Ohio sports betting took a sharp hit in February,” James said. “Though numbers fell at the end of the NFL season, March Madness and the NBA brought more betting opportunities to Ohioans, resulting in a 15% increase in overall handle with a figure of $738 million. Additionally, the installation of 74 more betting kiosks caused a 42% increase in handle from Type C proprietors alone."
As previously reported by The Center Square, the state’s overall handle slipped to nearly $640 million in February from $1.1 billion in January, the second-highest total in the nation that month.
Industry groups called February’s fall typical for sportsbooks.