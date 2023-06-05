(The Center Square) – A slow sports betting season continues to push Ohio’s gambling numbers down, according to industry analysts who expect handles to rise in the fall.
The numbers released by the Ohio Lottery Association showed handle and revenue down across the board after rebounding in March during the men’s college basketball tournament.
"The spring-summer sports betting slowdown has hit Ohio,” BetOhio analyst Dru James said.
In April, the state’s total sports handle of $521.7 million was down nearly 30% from March, with the largest decline coming at retail betting establishments.
Brick-and-mortar sportsbooks across the state saw a 31.9% decrease in April from March, while mobile sports betting handle was down 29.3%. Kiosk sports betting dipped 18.6% from March as kiosks decreased from 940 in March to 926 in April.
Ohio produced $63.8 million in betting revenue, down 33% from March’s nearly $100 million.
"Going forward, sports betting numbers will likely continue on a steady decline through the 2nd quarter and begin to pick up in the fall, when professional and college sports return full swing,” James said. “Just how low the numbers will get through the summer will be critical to the growth trajectory of this new market."
As previously reported by The Center Square, March’s numbers were a significant dip in February, and the increase was more than most other states.
The 15.4% March increase came after February’s 60% drop from January when legal sports betting began in the state. Gaming analysts expected a resurgence in March.
The state’s overall handle slipped to nearly $640 million in February from $1.1 billion in January, the second-highest total in the nation that month.