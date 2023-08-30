(The Center Square) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission failed last year to draw court-approved state legislative districts and must try again.
The commission set a Sept. 13 meeting after Attorney General Dave Yost wrote to the commission's seven members, saying the state constitution requires the commission be reconstituted after a court declares previous maps unconstitutional.
Those seven members – five Republicans and two Democrats – can either sit on the commission or appoint members. The letter said the commission must pass new General Assembly maps for 2024.
The commission consists of Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman, House Speaker Jason Stephens, and Democrats Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio and House Minority Leader Allison Russo.
"My focus remains on creating a redistricting process that truly represents the interests of all Ohioans and puts people over politics. Reconstituting the commission will give members a chance to hear firsthand from citizens due to the constitutionally required three statewide hearings,” Russo said. “Ohio House Democrats eagerly embrace any opportunity to work collaboratively toward fair districts that reflect the people’s voice, our communities, and the diversity of our great state."
DeWine asserts the current system doesn’t work, saying politicians should not be responsible for drawing the maps. However, he’s suggested no alternative.
Yost’s letter comes one year after the commission’s months-long effort to develop state and congressional district lines that the courts repeatedly rejected.
Eventually, a federal court implemented maps, twice ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court, to be used in a second primary in August 2022.
Last week, Yost rejected a proposed citizen-led constitutional amendment that would change the makeup of the redistricting commission, proposing a 15-member commission consisting of Republican, Democrat and independent citizens of different demographics and areas of the state.
Yost said the amendment’s summary was not a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment.
In May 2018, Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment that was expected to create a bipartisan redistricting commission. The commission consists of seven members – a member appointed by the Senate president, the House speaker, Senate minority leader and House minority leader, the governor, state auditor and the secretary of state.