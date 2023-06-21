(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses are taking fighting crime into their own hands.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s newly created Crime Task Force wants to examine retail theft and other crimes across the state to develop possible legislation and criminal justice reforms.
The task force, with members from the retail community and state and county law enforcement officials, met to organize recently and are planning several meetings in the next few months to examine retail theft and other crime across the state.
“The safety of our communities remains fundamental to our state’s ability to attract and retain businesses and that makes it a priority for the Ohio Chamber,” CEO Steve Stivers said. “The state of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more work to be done.”
The task force was formed after a chamber survey in October that showed rising crime is the top thing keeping businesses from expanding, as previously reported by The Center Square.
According to the survey, 74% of adults, and 81% of business owners, believe violent crime is rising in the state, and 52% of adults think the problem is worsening. At the same time, 64% of business owners believe it’s getting worse.
The survey also showed, according to a briefing memo, the state’s business community believes discussions of defunding the police should end, and it would like to see more police patrolling areas.
Other key findings include that 62% of business owners believe crime has kept business from expanding, and both adults and business owners want prosecutors and judges to be held accountable when cases are plea bargained.
Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and retired Judge Scott VanDerKarr lead the committee, which also includes members from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, representatives from corporations and local prosecutors.
“I look forward to working with this knowledgeable group to provide input on improving safety and lowering crime for businesses in Ohio,” DeVillers said. “It is what I have done the vast majority of my career and I believe this task force will come up with commonsense policy recommendations that will make a positive impact for the state of Ohio.”
According to the chamber, the committee's goal is to work on new legislation, discuss criminal justice reforms, prosecutorial authority and produce recommendations for the General Assembly.