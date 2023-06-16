(The Center Square) – A partisan Senate budget faces growing criticism as it heads back to the Ohio House, which must address several differences.
The Senate's $85.8 billion budget includes what Republicans applauded as more than $3 billion in tax cuts, universal school choice, removal of power from the state school board, eliminating the ability of faculty at state colleges and universities from going on strike, and the elimination of traditional pork projects.
The proposed policies and several proposed allocations do not mirror the budget passed by the House, which was nearly $2 billion higher.
House Bill 33 now returns to the House. The bill will go to the conference committee if the House does not concur with the Senate’s changes. Lawmakers must present a budget to Gov. Mike DeWine, who must sign it by July 1.
“This plan puts $3.1 billion back in the hands of families and small businesses,” said Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima. "We should always remember that moms and dads go to work to feed their family, and their priority should never be to feed the government.”
Democrats said the Senate version contains extreme legislation – removing power from the state school board and limits to the types of teaching allowed at colleges and universities – that failed to stand on its own in either chamber.
“The Senate’s version of the budget is easily the worst of the three so far in the budget process,” said Sen. Kent Smith, D-Euclid. “It expands on policies designed to give money back to the wealthy and well-connected while including radical legislation that has not been passed by both chambers.”
The Senate keeps the current school funding plan and increases public school money over fiscal year 2023 by $1.3 billion. Republican leaders say all districts will receive at least the same amount of money they received this year.
The plan does eliminate $106.8 million going to 36 districts to pay for students who receive state money to attend private schools.
Families who earn 450% of the federal poverty level – $135,000 for a family of four – would qualify for a full school choice scholarship. Families above that threshold will be means-tested with scholarships adjusted based on income. Every student in Ohio would be eligible for at least 10% of the maximum scholarship.
The House’s version includes more options for school choice but stopped short of funding universal choice and did not include legislation that restructures the Education Department.
“Parents know that where their children attend school makes a difference," Huffman said. “Children should never dread going to class, and parents should always have confidence that their children are walking into a positive, results-focused learning environment.”
The Legislative Service Commission had estimated complete universal school choice in Ohio could cost taxpayers $1 billion.
“This budget erodes the academic excellence of our public institutions of higher learning and imposes conservative ideology at the expense of diversity of thought debate,” said Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio, D-Lakewood. “It would put Ohio on a path that is contrary to developing the global leaders of tomorrow by turning us backward. The Senate budget is out of balance, out of touch and leaves out too many everyday Ohioans. We will continue the work to improve the budget in conference committee.”