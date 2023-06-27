(The Center Square) – Drug and human traffickers could face harsher sentences based on a proposed new law planned in the Ohio House of Representatives.
State Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, introduced the Saving Ohio Communities Act to address drug and human trafficking in the state. The two said the bill responds to increased drug overdoses, specifically fentanyl poisoning, in Ohio and nationwide.
“Our message is clear – don’t come to Ohio if you want to traffic illegal drugs or humans,” Abrams said at a press conference Tuesday. “We are ready to take legislative action and partner with our law enforcement to fight hard to keep our communities safe.”
The bill would increase drug trafficking charges for cocaine, fentanyl-related compounds, heroin and methamphetamine. It would also raise the charge for human trafficking to a first-degree felony with a broader definition of human trafficking.
Finally, it would create a mandatory five-year prison term for anyone being found guilty or pleading guilty to a fentanyl-related death.
“Drug and human trafficking are two horrific crises that are present right here in our state,” Swearingen said. “It is our responsibility to protect all Ohioans and make Ohio the best place to live and thrive.”
The bill has not yet received a number or been assigned to a committee.