(The Center Square) – Half of parents believe their children have suffered because of social media use over the past year, and more and more parents say they are uncomfortable talking with their children about mental health, according to a new report.
The survey of parents, conducted by The Harris Poll for The On Our Sleeves Movement for Children’s Mental Health, questioned parents with children younger than 18 years about how they feel social media use has impacted their children’s mental health.
The poll showed 50% felt their child’s mental health has suffered because of social media use over the past year.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Ohio and other states have instituted TikTok bans for government devices, while legislation limiting youngsters’ use of social media has been discussed at various times by lawmakers.
Also, some platforms have developed options for parents to control social media time.
“This is a positive step, but parents can’t trust that this is enough,” said Dr. Ariana Hoet, clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. “Social media has the ability to increase anxiety and depression in children when used inappropriately, as well as potentially open them up to inappropriate sharing, hurtful language, bullying and more.”
While Hoet said social media can help build a sense of community, relationships and self-understanding, only a little more than a third of parents believes social media has had a positive impact, nearly a 10% drop from a year ago.
At the same time, the percentage of parents who feel comfortable talking to their children about their mental health fell from 91% in 2022 to 86% in 2023.
“Be curious about what your child is doing on social media. Taking an active role in their social media engagement, instead of simply limiting their exposure, can help them feel comfortable to ask questions, report concerns and seek help when they need it,” Hoet said.
On Our Sleeves was created by Nationwide Children’s to develop resources to understand and promote mental health. It uses nearly 1,000 mental health professionals and researchers at Nationwide, in partnership with other experts, to provide their real-world knowledge.
The poll was conducted online between March 30 and April 3.