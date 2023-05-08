(The Center Square) – Two bills in the Ohio House, one with nearly a $40 million price tag and the other with fiscal impact yet unknown, could impact young mothers at newborns if passed into law.
The Strong Foundation Act contains initiatives for access to nutrition, housing, transportation, health care and legal services for pregnant women, infants and toddlers.
It also increases access to Medicaid funding for services and uses technology to make it easier for WIC applications, which the Legislative Service Commission says could increase the number of people on the government program.
“More mothers are dying from causes related to pregnancy and childbirth in Ohio than in most states and more than 1 in 150 Ohio babies don’t live to see their first birthday,” said Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering. “We have a serious problem on our hands and we must invest in the futures of infants and children now or there won’t be an opportunity to do so later because we are losing so many lives in our state."
The entire program, according to a fiscal note, would cost at least $40 million in fiscal year 2024 and another $24 million in FY 2025 and fan out across five different state agencies.
That doesn’t include potential costs for the Ohio Department of Medicaid with the proposed inclusion of doula services, which provide labor and birth professionals during labor and delivery.
Medicaid costs, which are shared between the state and federal government, could also jump with the bill’s proposal to provide continuous health coverage to young children.
The bill would establish grants for areas throughout the states with limited child care access to help with Early Head Start child care.
“The lack of investment in our state’s young children and child care leaves Ohio’s young children behind and jeopardizes our future workforce,” said Julie Stone, executive director of the Ohio Head Start Association. “We have all heard the statistics that only 38% of Ohio kindergartners entering the classroom ready to learn, and only 38% of Ohio students are proficient in eighth-grade math. Ohio’s workforce readiness is in jeopardy.”
A second bill would modernize the state’s adoption program and financially help expecting mothers.
“This bill prioritizes people over burdensome processes that limit opportunities for our children,” said Rep. Rachel Baker, D-Cincinnati. “All children deserve the opportunity to succeed and be supported in loving homes.”
According to data published by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there are almost 15,000 children in foster care statewide and 3,500 awaiting adoption.