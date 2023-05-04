(The Center Square) – Ohio college students and their parents could better understand the costs and potential returns of a college education as the Higher Education Return on Investment Act moves to the full House for a potential vote.
The Higher Education Return on Investment Act, which unanimously passed out of the House Higher Education Committee, would require higher education institutions to give parents and students a one-page financial breakdown of costs, potential loan payments and salary ranges after graduation.
“In our districts, and across Ohio, many families are rightfully concerned about the cost of college education and loan repayment,” said Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon. “This legislation will assist new students and their families to set themselves up for success while highlighting the great value of our state institutions.”
If the act is passed and signed into law, when a student is accepted, they would receive specific information on:
- Tuition, room, board costs, special fees, mandatory fees.
- Grants, scholarships, loans, work-study funds and how of if they can be lost.
- Expected monthly loan payment.
- Salary range at graduation for 25-75% of graduates, with the information most tailored to the applicant.
- Salary range five years out for 25-75% of similar graduates, with the information most tailored to the applicant.
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s fiscal note on House Bill 27 said the requirements could increase expenses at state institutions to gather data for the financial cost and aid disclosure form and provide it to every newly admitted student.
According to the fiscal note, those costs would vary based on which colleges already collect and provide the information.
Stephen Mockabee, with The Ohio Conference of the American Association of University Professors, testified state cuts to higher ed and similar unfunded mandates continue to strain colleges and universities.
“Disinvestment from the state coupled with increased spending in non-instructional areas largely have been the driving forces behind higher costs for students, and in turn, student debt,” Mockabee testified. “As such, while we appreciate the intent of HB27, there is a much larger issue of state support for higher education and a refocus on the educational missions of our institutions that must be examined. Unfunded mandates like HB27 are eating up scarce resources, as well."
Mockabee also testified the recently-passed House budget cut more than $500,000 from Gov. Mike DeWine’s higher education proposed budget.
He also recommended providing information about how tuition and fees are spent to students and parents.
The Ohio act comes as the federal College Transparency Act was recently introduced in Congress by a bipartisan group of lawmakers,
That legislation, as previously reported by The Center Square, would ensure accurate reporting on student outcomes, including enrollment data, completion and successes post-college. Additionally, it would provide a “user-friendly” website accessible to parents, students, policymakers and employers. Institutions and federal agencies would use the data collected to calculate student successes and best practices and where improvement is needed.
“[CTA] promotes state and institutional improvement of the higher education system through robust transparency…streamlines burdensome federal reporting requirements for postsecondary institutions to promote more time spent on students,” according to the summary of the legislation.