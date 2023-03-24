(The Center Square) – After a sluggish 2022, new business creations in Ohio in 2023 keep setting records.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 16,065 new business filings in February, a record for the month and more than 1,500 ahead of February 2022. It’s the second consecutive month the state set a record.
"My vision for Ohio is one where every entrepreneur with a good idea can make their dream come true," LaRose said. "We are strengthening that climate in our state and job creators are responding in record numbers month after month."
February’s numbers eclipsed the 16,025 in February 2021, which new business filings showed a significant increase. Before that, the state showed 10,084 in February 2019 and 11,334 in February 2020.
Last year, though, February filings dipped to 14,488, setting the stage for a year that failed to set a record for the first time in three years.
The state had 179,639 new business startup filings in 2022, which was a little less than 20,000 filed in the record year of 2021. It was the second most in state history despite several months of filings below the previous year.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the state set a record with 17,006 new business filings in January.
January’s numbers were nearly 4,000 more than December and up 435 from January 2022. In 2021, Ohio surpassed the annual filing record with 197,010 new business filings.
New business filings are classified as forms filed with the secretary of state that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations.