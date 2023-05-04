(The Center Square) – An Ohio court temporarily stopped what Attorney General Dave Yost called a phony charity that told supporters it was collecting money for East Palestine residents.
The Columbia County Court of Common Pleas issued a preliminary injunction against Michael Peppel and his Ohio Clean Water Fund. Yost says it is a phony charity taking keeping donations rather than spending them to help in the wake of the Feb. 4 Norfolk Southern train derailment in the Ohio-Pennsylvania border town.
“This scam capitalized on a disaster and took advantage of good-hearted givers,” Yost said. “I’m still fuming about it, and we’re going to hold him accountable.”
Yost claims Peppel said he was collecting donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to provide emergency aid and bottled water. The initial lawsuit alleged Peppel and others kept at least $131,000 of the roughly $141,000 raised from more than 3,000 donors.
The injunction also requires the Ohio Clean Water Fund to disburse the remaining $20,321 to the group’s attorneys within 21 days. The money will be held in escrow until after the case. It requires Peppel to pay $25,000 to his attorneys, which will also be in escrow.
In April, the Second Harvest Food Bank complained to Yost’s office they had not authorized the partnership Peppel was allegedly using to solicit contributions through mass emails and text messages. The group also said they had asked him twice to stop using the claim. After that, the group said Peppel then gave the food bank $10,000, which amounted to 7% of what he collected.