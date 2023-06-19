(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker says simply modernizing state laws could save taxpayers millions over the next decade.
Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, believes changing things as simple as how the state stores data and how state agencies issue notifications could lead to efficiency and savings.
“This is a good government bill,” Hall said. “I am honored to have led this legislative charge that will both support Ohio taxpayers and make our state government better.”
The rest of the House agreed and voted 94-1 – with only Rep. Michael Skindell, D-Lakewood, voting no – to pass the legislation that now waits in the Senate for its first committee hearing.
House Bill 76 encompasses a variety of state agencies and changes some delivery methods to allow for the use of technology to send notices, removes what Hall calls outdated reports, allows for some agency hearing notices to be posted on websites and addresses several areas in the Department of Public Safety.
It would stop the need for a physician’s statement as part of an application for an unrestricted driver’s license, allow driver training schools to email students videos instead of sending cassette tapes or CDs and stops the requirement for an officer to remove the license plate from a vehicle seized as part of an arrest for driving under the influence. The plate would remain with the car.
Hall says those changes and others could save the state $44 million and 58,000 labor hours over the next 10 years.
In its fiscal note, the Ohio Legislative Service Commission said the changes would save the just the Department of Taxation $3.4 million each year and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency about $750,000 yearly in newspaper publication and certified mailing costs.
The moves received support from the Common Sense Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, The Buckeye Institute and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. There was no opposition testimony in committee.
“Streamlining Ohio’s body of regulations is one of the chamber’s top legislative priorities for this session of the General Assembly,” testified Justin Barnes, director of workforce, small business and technology policy for the Ohio Chamber.