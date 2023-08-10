(The Center Square) – A former Ohio junior college president and vice president each face felony charges, standing accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in credit card charges.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said Thursday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Eastern Gateway Community College President Jimmie Bruce and former Vice President James Miller on felony counts of grand theft, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, and misuse of credit cards.
The two also face two misdemeanor charges.
Faber said the two used the college credit cards for purchases unrelated to the school's operations. The alleged inappropriate expenditures came to light during a routine audit of the school’s financial activities during fiscal years 2018 and 2019.
Bruce and Miller were placed on administrative leave in January 2020 and eventually fired.
Faber said an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit ultimately identified 205 credit card transactions totaling more than $28,757 that were unrelated to the college's operations.
A representative from Faber’s office told The Center Square more details of the specific credit card charges would not be released because of the ongoing investigation.