(The Center Square) – A $10 million study by the Ohio Department of Transportation aims to develop a plan for the state’s current transportation needs and what may come in the future.
ODOT announced the selection of a consulting team and the study launch for August.
“Our state’s economic engine is in high gear, and we want to ensure that our transportation system is fully aligned with that growth,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This study will show us where we need to be making investments to keep us moving forward.”
The study, conducted by Chicago-based company Cambridge Systematics, is not expected to be completed until late next year.
The Ohio Department of Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation are also expected to be part of the study that should analyze statewide and regional demographics, investigate economic development growth opportunities, examine current transportation systems and capacities and forecast passenger and freight travel needs over the next 10, 20 and 30 years.
“Our mission is to provide a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well maintained, and positioned for the future,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “This study is key to these efforts.”
The plan is to begin with what transportation experts call a stress test that analyzes current and future conditions for safety, congestion, condition, reliability and resilience concerns. It will also consider changes in population and economic development.
“Companies looking to relocate to or expand in Ohio recognize the importance of Ohio’s integrated transportation infrastructure in allowing them to reach customers and suppliers quickly and efficiently,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “As we continue to pave the way for even more economic growth across the state, we must stay ahead of the game in meeting the transportation needs of today and tomorrow.”