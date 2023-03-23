(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats called officials pushing to change how the state’s constitution can be amended out of touch and an attempt “tilt the scales of democracy away from voters and toward well-funded, out-of-state, dark-monied special interests.”
Resolution sponsor Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, though, says the plan is a way to end special interest groups from altering the constitution for their own needs and wants.
“We have repeatedly watched as special interests buy their way onto the statewide ballot, and then spend millions of dollars drowning the airwaves seeking to secure permanent, fundamental changes to our state by a vote margin of 50% plus one vote,” Stewart testified before the House Constitutional Resolutions Committee during the first hearing.
A second hearing has not been scheduled for the plan that would require a 60% approval vote of the people for any citizen-proposed amendment.
A proposed amendment that would come from the General Assembly would still need 50% plus one vote to pass on the ballot. However, a three-fifths vote in the General Assembly is needed for those proposals to reach the ballot.
Democrats think the proposal would move away from the majority of citizens being able to choose which issues would pass and allow a small majority to stop potential changes.
“The testimony we heard today proved that HJR1 is undemocratic, unpopular, and unfair. The blatant hypocrisy and lies behind this resolution undermine the will of Ohio’s voters and would crush their freedom to decide what matters most in their lives,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “Together, we will protect the power of the people to amend our constitution. We’ve trusted Ohioans for more than 110 years to empower themselves with this process."
They also argue passage could make it more difficult for statewide or local bond issues for roads, parks and libraries to pass.
“Today we saw that HJR1 is a threat to the most fundamental principle in our state and across the nation: democracy,” said Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus. “HJR1 would end majority rule in Ohio, shred our constitution, and take away our right to decide what happens in our communities."
Stewart said 14 of the 21 proposed constitutional amendments since 2008 have passed with at least 60% of the vote and believes groups should welcome the chance for the additional requirement.
“If any outside group believes its idea is worthy of inclusion in Ohio’s constitution, then it should be able to earn the widespread public support that a 60% vote margin will require. Stated simply, under the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment, good ideas will pass,” he said.
A similar effort failed to pass the General Assembly at the end of last year, and the new effort comes at a time when two proposed constitutional amendments could appear on the statewide ballot in November.
One would create a constitutional right to abortion in the state, while the other remove immunity from civil lawsuits for public officials.