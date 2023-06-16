(The Center Square) – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber issued a finding for recovery against a former small-town water board clerk charged with theft in office but found incompetent to stand trial.
Jackie Buchert, the former water board clerk for the village of Addyston in Hamilton County, was charged a year ago with two felony counts of theft in office. She is accused of failing to deposit more than $40,000 in collected fees.
Faber announced earlier this week a special audit that included a finding for recovery for $40,784 Buchert is responsible for repaying despite being found incompetent to stand trial and the charges being dismissed.
Faber’s special investigations unit reviewed receipts from Jan. 1, 2016 to July 31, 2019, saying there are discrepancies in payment records and bank deposits. The audit says Buchert collected but failed to deposit $40,784 and purposely omitted some of the collected payments from deposit spreadsheets.
Also, on Friday, Faber announced three former Carrollton Exempted Village Schools admitted involvement in a scheme to sell air purifiers to the district using two shell companies.
Former Superintendent David Quattrochi, former school board member Michael Pozderac and former teacher Mary Pozderac pleaded guilty in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Quattrochi pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft in office as part of a plea agreement, while Michael Pozderac pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in office. Mary Pozderac pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Charges remain against Gus Nickolas.
According to Faber, Pozderacs, Quattrochi and Nickolas used two shell companies, The Phoenix Rising and Pozitively Quality Air, to sell air purifiers totaling $70,450 to the school district. The four then divided the profits among themselves while attempting to hide their involvement from the district.