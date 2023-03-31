(The Center Square) – With tax day approaching, a new report says Ohioans carry the among the lowest tax burdens of any state in the nation.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, annually releases its tax burden by state report that determines which states tax residents more aggressively than others. The report compared property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes as a share of personal income.
WalletHub finance writer Adam McCann said the tax burden ratio is a simple way to evaluate each state, rather than tax rates which can vary based on a person’s circumstance.
Ohio ranked with the 16th-lowest tax burden that amounted to 8.65% of personal income in the state. The burden, according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, is split between property, income and sales and excise tax, which is 3.63%.
“Ohio's property tax burden ranks in the middle of the pack when compared to the other states, and takes up 2.74% of personal income,” Gonzalez said.
Some experts believe the relationship between state tax burden plays a role in economic growth.
“Here is a simple answer, the less state tax burden will drive the state economy. Corporations seek state tax incentives when developing long-term strategies for where to locate new facilities such as plants and offices,” said Joseph Krupka, professor at Florida State University-Panama City. “Reduced corporation and real estate tax burdens along with a favorable personal income tax for their employees are the two keys."
Also, the report showed red states, based on how they voted in the 2020 presidential election, had a lower tax burden than blue states.
New York had the highest tax burden at 12.47%, followed by Hawaii, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut. Alaska’s burden of 5.06% was the lowest, followed by Delaware, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Florida.