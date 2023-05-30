(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants to take penalties for failing to register for the military draft a step.
Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, introduced a bill that would stop anyone who fails to register with the Selective Service from holding an elected or appointed public office or being employed by the state.
The Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee, chaired by Hoagland, held its first hearing on the bill Tuesday.
The legislation would not allow anyone who did not register for the draft to work at a state agency, state college, university or municipality. People who already hold an elected or appointed office or work for the state would be exempt.
Ohio law automatically registers a person for the draft when they apply for a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, temporary instruction permit or state ID card.
Federal law stops someone who fails to register from gaining most federal employment, receiving security clearance for contractors and receiving U.S citizenship for immigrants assigned male at birth.
Four of the six bills Hoagland, who spent nearly 30 years as a Navy Seal, introduced during this session would impact veterans, including one that would allow veterans to teach without an educator license.
“This bill would allow veterans who have a desire to teach K-12 when they return home to do so immediately. Should they enjoy the profession, they will have the opportunity to earn their degree and get their teaching license over time,” Hoagland testified earlier this year. “Not only would this bill help schools in Ohio gain teachers, but it would also give veterans meaningful and fulfilling careers when they get home.”