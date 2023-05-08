(The Center Square) – Ohio has only 79 people available to fill every 100 open jobs, which gives the state one of the least severe worker shortages in the nation, according to a new report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The report and Ohio’s ratio showed employers nationwide struggle to fill open positions. Ohio’s shortage, according to the report, shows despite 21 out of every 100 available jobs going unfilled, it remains better than most.
Ohio’s labor force participation rate has struggled since the pandemic, remaining below the national average of 62.6% in March. Only Oregon, Illinois, Alaska, Oklahoma and Utah have a higher percentage of people working now than before the pandemic.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Ohio’s March unemployment numbers showed the state job total passed prepandemic levels for the first time. Also, Ohio’s March unemployment rate of 3.8% is below the prepandemic rate of 4.6%.
Indiana and Michigan also ranked among the least severe, along with New York, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.
The most severe states included Maine, Georgia, Alabama, Maryland, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
The chamber looked at the number of available workers for job openings in each state to develop a Worker Shortage Index. States that had a ratio below 1 showed a worker shortage. States above one had a surplus of workers.
The report is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data and categorized states based on the percent increase in job openings from February 2020 to March 2023.