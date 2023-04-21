(The Center Square) – New businesses continue to grow in Ohio, despite a slight dip in creation in March, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The state finished the first quarter of 2023 with 51,881 new business filings, the largest first-quarter filings in state history. At the same time, there were 18,810 new business filings in March, a dip of 527 from the previous year.
“This is an incredible accomplishment given the national economic uncertainties facing today’s job creators,” LaRose said. “It speaks to the resilience of Ohio’s entrepreneurial spirit and reinforces the pro-growth policies that make Ohio an attractive place to do business.”
The first-quarter numbers are nearly 1,500 more than the same point a year ago, following 2019, 2020 and 2021 that were all record-setting years in the state.
The March dip follows record filings in both February and January.
The state had 179,639 new business startup filings in 2022, which was a little less than 20,000 filed in the record year of 2021. It was the second most in state history despite several months of filings below the previous year.
January’s numbers were nearly 4,000 more than December and up 435 from January 2022.
New business filings are classified as forms filed with the secretary of state that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations.