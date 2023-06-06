(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $30 million in federal money on minor league sports teams across the state to help with pandemic-related losses.
The Ohio Department of Development announced it's sending the federal taxpayer money to six of the state's seven minor league baseball teams, along with two minor league hockey teams.
The Columbus Clippers, the Cleveland Guardians AAA affiliate, were the only team not to receive the grants aimed at helping teams recover losses suffered during COVID-19. The Department of Development did not respond to an email about why the Clippers did not receive a grant. The General Assembly appropriated the money.
The grants were awarded pro rata on the eligible teams' 2019 gross revenues.
“Ohio is the heart of excitement, and there’s nothing more exciting than the roar of a crowd rooting for the home team,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, said. “With this funding, we’re supporting more than just these teams; we’re supporting beloved members of our communities. Whether it’s with a hat trick or a home run, these teams bring generations of fans together and give them something to cheer for. We’re proud to invest in that.”
The minor baseball teams that received grants included:
• Toledo Mud Hens (AAA Detroit Tigers) $7,414,769.06.
• Dayton Dragons (A, Cincinnati Reds), $6,208,396.14.
• Akron Rubber Ducks (AA, Cleveland Guardians), $3,869,612.21.
• Lake County Captains (A, Cleveland Guardians), $1,635,080.84.
• Lake Erie Crushers (Independent), $1,032,259.67.
• Mahoning Valley Scrappers (A short season, Cleveland Guardians), $927,487.38.
The Cincinnati Cyclones received $3,590,363.86, while the Toledo Walleye received $5,321,219.43. Both are members of the East Coast Hockey League.