(The Center Square) – A plan to remove Ohio’s sales tax from baby products is expected to move forward in the General Assembly soon.
The bill would remove sales and use tax from things like diapers, car seats, cribs, strollers, baby carriers and baby monitors. Sponsors expect to introduce it in the House soon as companion legislation to Senate Bill 39.
"The Baby Products Tax Exemption Bill recognizes the challenges Ohio families face in raising children and aims to alleviate their financial burden,” said Rep. Melanie Miller, R-Ashland. “By providing tax exemptions for essential baby products, we hope to encourage people to stay in Ohio as we work to invest in our families."
Miller said she expects the exemption to ease some financial burdens on families and give new parents better access to essential items for their children.
The Senate bill has already had four hearings without an opposition testimony. It’s received support from groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Ohio Association of Action Agencies.
“As you know, the costs associated with raising a child are ever increasing and parents are doing everything they can to provide for their children and keep them safe and healthy,” testified Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "By exempting baby products from the state sales tax, we can lower the cost of diapers and wipes, car and booster seats, baby carriers, strollers, cribs, and baby monitors. This is a meaningful action we can take to support parents and caregivers in Ohio."
The fiscal analysis of SB39 from the Ohio Legislative Service Commission said remove the sales tax would cost the state between $50-$70 million.