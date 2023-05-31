(The Center Square) – Ohio is home to the worst city to raise a family, according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.
Cleveland finished last in the report that ranked 182 cities across the country on 45 key metrics, including housing affordability, quality of school systems and unemployment rate.
Cleveland’s best ranking was 106th in family fun, followed by 160th in health and safety, 167th in education and child care and 168th in affordability.
“Cleveland is the worst place to raise a family. It's one of the least affordable cities, with a high cost of living,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “It also ranks second to last in terms of socio-economics. More specifically, it has the second lowest share of two-parent families, less than 42%, the highest separation and divorce rate, the second highest share of families living in poverty, almost 26% and the third highest share of families receiving food stamps, almost 38%.”
Overall, Ohio did not fare well in the report.
Columbus was the only state city that ranked in the top half at 66th. It ranked high in family fun and affordability.
“[Columbus] is affordable and ranks high for sports-fan friendliness. Plus, it has a large number of playgrounds per capita and almost half of the families living here have young children, which leads to a large number of child daycare services per capita,” Gonzalez said.
Cincinnati, Akron and Toledo all ranked in the bottom half.
“Their population has limited access to healthy foods, they have a high infant mortality rate, a high number of driving fatalities per capita and high crime rates. Their high school graduation rates are among the lowest and they have a high cost of living compared to the median annual family income,” Gonzalez said. “Plus, all three cities rank low in terms of socio-economics. They have low percentages of two parent families, high separation and divorce rates, and large percentages of families living below the poverty line and receiving food stamps."
Fremont, California ranked the best city to raise a family, followed by Overland Park, Kansas; Irvine, California; Plano, Texas; and South Burlington, Vermont. Memphis ranked behind Cleveland on the worst places list, followed by Detroit; Birmingham, Alabama; and Newark, New Jersey.