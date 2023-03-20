(The Center Square) – Employees could freely talk about their salaries and employers would not be able ask applicants about salary history under proposed legislation currently before the Ohio House.
It’s the second time around for the Ohio Equal Pay Act, which failed to get out of the last General Assembly. Sponsors say it would close the gender and racial wealth gap.
“Equal Pay Day is the day where we recognize the shameful pay discrepancies between men and women in our state. The gap is even wider for Black women, Latina women, Asian-American women, Native women and others,” said Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park. “The Ohio Equal Pay Act will empower women, families, businesses, and the LGBTQIA+ community. It will also ensure retirement security, lower poverty rates, and boost economic growth in our state. That’s why I am proud to carry the torch on this vital issue during this General Assembly.”
The bill would stop an employer from asking for information about or seeking a potential employee’s wage or salary history from either the applicant or the current or former employer.
It would also prohibit companies from placing gag orders on employees to keep them from talking about their salaries with each other.
Businesses with four or more employees, which contract with the state or receive state economic development grant packages, would be required to receive an equal pay certificate. The certificates certify an employer offers growth opportunities to all employees, regardless of gender.
The bill would require government entities to evaluate pay scales to be sure pay is based on similar skills, effort, responsibilities and working conditions across job categories. That, sponsors say, would call for adjustments in areas when woman-dominated job categories have been undervalued.
“There is gender and race bias in the United States when it comes to pay that hurts. It is about time to end wage inequalities in our workplaces. The predatory actions of businesses to create the pay disparity against women of color and mothers does not help any Ohioan,” said Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland. “The average lifetime wage disparities would allow women to pay for a home, invest more into retirement or other options. Wage inequality does not only affect women but the families who are short-changed out of the funds they need to live.”
The bill has yet to receive a number or be assigned to a committee.