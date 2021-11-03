(The Center Square) – Another Ohio House Republican has introduced legislation aimed at potential COVID-19 vaccination mandates, blocking potential penalties for students and employees who do not get vaccinated.
Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, said she continues to hear vaccine concerns from people in her district and throughout the state. Her bill would create a comprehensive personal exemption and prevent expulsion of students or termination of employees who claim the exemption.
“My goal is to do my best to uphold the freedom and rights of citizens,” Richardson said. “HB 477 is a step forward in providing a safeguard from mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. We need to find a path forward and win a battle for freedom. This bill accomplishes that goal.”
Richardson’s bill, which was introduced Tuesday, has not been assigned to a committee.
After months of hearings, nationwide attention and multiple bills that would prohibit vaccination mandates by schools, employers and the state, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in mid-October lawmakers were moving on to other things.
Twice House Bill 435 was scheduled for a vote on the House floor but was pulled at the last minute. Cupp also shut down a planned committee hearing on House Bill 248 days later.
HB 435 would have allowed COVID-19 vaccination exemptions with proof of a negative medical reaction, religious reasons or for reasons of conscience. It covers private- and public-sector employees, as well as students at public and private schools, colleges and universities.
It still would have allowed a private business to require proof of vaccine or a negative test of customers and would not apply to those working at a children’s hospital, in a critical care or intensive care unit, those covered by a collective bargaining agreement or employees hired after the effective date.
“After countless hours of hearings and deliberation on this topic, there is still no consensus on how or whether to move forward,” Cupp said when the bill was pulled from the House agenda. "Consequently, the House at this time will pause additional hearings on this matter. We are continuing our work on other legislative matters that are important to Ohio and its people.”
HB 248 drew national attention at a hearing in June when Cleveland-area doctor Sherri Tenpenny and Joanna Overholt, who said she was a nurse practitioner, each said the COVID-19 vaccine leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to the body of a person after they received the vaccine.