(The Center Square) – Legislation that would make it easier for military families to enroll their children in Ohio schools also would prohibit public schools, colleges and universities from requiring any vaccine not fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Ohio Senate added the amendment to House Bill 244. The addition also prohibits schools from requiring unvaccinated individuals to follow safety measures.
The amended bill passed along party lines in the Senate, 24-8, on Monday, and in the House, 61-34, on Tuesday. The bill was sent to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The FDA approved all COVID-19 vaccines on an emergency basis, rather than with full approval. The bill does not apply to private schools or universities.
Rep. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, argued against the amendment on the Senate floor, saying it’s unfair to create the restriction just for public schools.
“If the intent is to protect the children, the intent should be across the board,” Thomas said.
The original bill would give local school districts the opportunity to allow children of military families to enroll virtually when preparing for a move, giving the students a chance to get a jump start at a new school.
Currently, military families coming to Ohio must wait until they are physically located in a school district before students can register and start school. Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, said that often creates stress and could cause students to fall behind.
“Supporting our military families is an issue we can all unite around,” White said. “It’s critically important that Ohio continues to grow its reputation as a welcoming state for our military families to help them flourish. We need to do more to support these children and their families who already sacrifice so much for our freedom, and House Bill 244 is a step in the right direction to achieve that.”