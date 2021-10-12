(The Center Square) – Amazon, which already has invested $12 billion and has created 41,000 jobs in Ohio, announced Tuesday it plans to open a 1 million-square-feet facility with 1,000 new jobs without government incentives.
The fulfillment center will open in 2022 in Canton with an average starting wage of $18 per hour, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a news release.
“Amazon has been a strong partner in Ohio, investing billions in cloud data centers, advanced distribution facilities, air service infrastructure, and more while creating over 41,000 jobs that provide healthcare and tuition assistance,” DeWine said. “We look forward to working with Amazon as it continues to demonstrate its confidence in Ohio’s value proposition, premier location, and outstanding talent.”
From 2010 to 2020,
Amazon invested $12 billion in the state between 2010 and 2020, including $3 billion in northeast Ohio that created 5,000 new jobs in fulfillment centers in North Randall, Euclid and Akron.
“We’re excited to be expanding our network to better serve our customers in Northeast Ohio,” said Travis Dorion, regional director of operations at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the continued support we’ve received from state and local leaders as we bring 1,000 good jobs to Canton and contribute to the community through sustainability initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.”
Local, regional and state agencies pitched the company on the business case for building in Canton, rather than tax breaks or other incentives, according to the release.
“Amazon understands the ‘Ohio Advantage’ and consistently invests in its fulfilment operations here because our unique combination of infrastructure, talent and strategic location, and that means more jobs here in our state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This new advanced facility is more evidence of Ohio’s ongoing momentum! Stark County is getting 1,000 new jobs and a company that has consistently invested in education and charitable causes where they have established distribution operations.”